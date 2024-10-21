Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Buys 1,175 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $369.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.20. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $255.22 and a 52-week high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.