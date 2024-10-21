Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Cuts Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $93.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $95.32.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.