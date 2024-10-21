Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

