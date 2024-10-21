Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $83.99 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.