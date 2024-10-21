Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $193.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.92 and a 200-day moving average of $179.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $193.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

