Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $451,000 Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $47.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

