Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Has $571,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 194,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $316.56 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.69. The firm has a market cap of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

