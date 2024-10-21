Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.15.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average is $194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

