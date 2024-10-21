Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $3,861,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.