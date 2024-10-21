Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $97.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

