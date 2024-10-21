Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 149,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

