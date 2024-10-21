Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 582 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $855.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

