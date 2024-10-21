Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 915 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $382.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.31. The stock has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.