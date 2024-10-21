Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

