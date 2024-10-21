Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 440,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH opened at $78.83 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.