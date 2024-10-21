Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Roth Mkm

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

BYRN opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $378.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.64 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $45,743.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,169.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $45,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,348,169.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurilee Kearnes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100. The trade was a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,416 shares of company stock worth $820,581 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,693,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

