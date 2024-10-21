Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 20,645 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,645 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after acquiring an additional 291,769 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,163,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,962,000 after acquiring an additional 262,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,500,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,335,000 after buying an additional 223,955 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $189.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average of $167.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total transaction of $215,884.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,281,665.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,131 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

