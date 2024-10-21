Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,520,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 5.1% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $921.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $949.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $874.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $792.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $915.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $890.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $914.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.