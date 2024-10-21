Calton & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 720.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,762 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,217,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 6,125,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.52 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

