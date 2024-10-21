Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Stake Boosted by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,301 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 716,320 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $30,128,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 94.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 517,550 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $48.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

