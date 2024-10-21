Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.57.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley cut their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of CAMT opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Camtek has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $140.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
