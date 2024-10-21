Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $13.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 529,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,193.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,921 shares of company stock worth $99,315 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSP. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 379.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 39.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

