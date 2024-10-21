Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Kansas City to post earnings of C$1.03 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%.

CP opened at C$110.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The stock has a market cap of C$103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

