Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Sells 100 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,373,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,357,000 after buying an additional 3,120,310 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 156.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,474,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,997 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $188.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

