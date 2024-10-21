Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of ENDTF opened at C$11.01 on Monday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
