Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,575 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $867,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

