Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $719,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,528,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 208,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,057,000 after buying an additional 1,219,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,826,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,433,000 after buying an additional 265,886 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

