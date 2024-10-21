Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

