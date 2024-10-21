Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,790,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after acquiring an additional 133,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. increased its position in Amazon.com by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 47,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

