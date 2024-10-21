Carrhae Capital LLP Buys Shares of 1,864,650 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,864,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,374,000. CEMEX makes up approximately 1.3% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CEMEX by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

CEMEX Cuts Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.66%. On average, analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. CEMEX’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CEMEX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.12.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

