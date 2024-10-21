Cedrus LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $159.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $160.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.41.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

