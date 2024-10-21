Cedrus LLC Invests $277,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.57.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $640.44 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $646.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $606.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

