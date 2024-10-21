Cedrus LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedrus LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $980,210,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

