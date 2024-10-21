Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Critical Analysis

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Centuri and RGC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Centuri alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centuri 2 2 2 2 2.50 RGC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centuri presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.72%. Given Centuri’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centuri is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centuri N/A N/A N/A RGC Resources 15.04% 11.93% 4.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centuri and RGC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Centuri and RGC Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centuri $2.64 billion 0.63 -$186.18 million N/A N/A RGC Resources $84.00 million 2.55 $11.30 million $1.30 16.19

RGC Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centuri.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of RGC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of RGC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RGC Resources beats Centuri on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations. In addition, it produces biogas. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.