Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.62. The stock has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

