Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $150.75 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.62. The stock has a market cap of $277.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

