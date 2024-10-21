Chicago Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $290.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $293.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

