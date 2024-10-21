China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Trading Up 25.3 %
Shares of CGA opened at $2.43 on Thursday. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
