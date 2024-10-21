Claro Advisors LLC Buys 138 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 73.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,373 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $950,462.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,589.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

