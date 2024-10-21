Claro Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 597,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 3.1 %

CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.