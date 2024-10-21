Claro Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPLG stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

