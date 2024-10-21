Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,127 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

