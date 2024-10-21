Claro Advisors LLC Sells 17,781 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,781 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,010.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $3,505,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

