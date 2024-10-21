Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,916 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143,562 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,752,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,309 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $162,464,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.18 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

