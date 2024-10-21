CNB Bank Sells 445 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CNB Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $131.43 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $131.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.