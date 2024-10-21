Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBAN stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $275.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

