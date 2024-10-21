Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Shares in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.56.

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,755 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $217.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.45 and a fifty-two week high of $224.47.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.