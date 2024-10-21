Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in eBay by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in eBay by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

eBay Trading Down 0.6 %

EBAY stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

