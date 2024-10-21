Columbus Macro LLC Purchases Shares of 1,970 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS opened at $109.43 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

