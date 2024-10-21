Columbus Macro LLC Sells 172 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 451,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,186,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 332,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.12 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The stock has a market cap of $397.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.